I’ll only come to parliament if Afenyo Markins position as Deputy Majority Leader is given to me – Adwoa Safo reportedly demands

By Albert
Adwoa Safo to return to parliament if Afenyo Markins is removed as Deputy Majority Leader
Kennedy Agyapong has revealed the conditions that need to be met before Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo will return to parliament to take part in the government’s business.

According to him, she has asked the president to remove Effuttu MP Afenyo Markins as Deputy Majority Leader, and the position transferred to her amongst other demands since she held that position in the first term of President Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on Asaase Radio a day after going wild on the young lawyer, Kennedy Agyapong maintained that Adwoa Safo has become a thorn in the flesh of the governing party and has been bent on thwarting the efforts of the party.

He revealed Adwoa Safo has not only asked for Afenyo Markins to be removed as Deputy Majority Leader and the position given to her but also said she would ensure the E-LEVY was not passed so the government would have to go to IMF for financial support.

“Adwoa Safo has made some demands and she is asking the president to remove Afenyo Markins as Deputy Majority Leader and the position given to her. She has also said she would not partake in the passing of the E-LEVY if her demands are not met,” Kennedy Agyapong said.

Kennedy Agyapong added that the machiavellian tactics employed by Adwoa Safo to make the NPP unpopular and to throw a spanner into their works would eventually lead to the party losing the 2024 election.

“We are still in opposition based on the actions of Adwoa Safo. Although we have power, we are still in opposition due to her attitude,” the Assin Central MP cried.

Watch The Video Below:

