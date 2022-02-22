Her absence from Parliament hasn’t hindered development – Dome-Kwabenya NPP defends Adwoa Safo

- Advertisement -

There has been outrage from the camp of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the long absence of its Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, from Parliament.

Adwoa Safo’s absence has been attributed to claims that she’s trying to hold the majority in parliament hostage because she was denied a plea to become the Deputy Majority Leader in parliament.

However, the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) says the absence of their Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo has not hindered development in the area.

According to them, necessary steps have been taken to ensure that the constituency gets its share of the national cake.

In an interview with Citi News, the constituency secretary of the NPP, Theophilus Ansah said:

“We’ve been managing everything in this constituency. Although we expected that her absence will affect the constituency, when it comes to development, we have taken steps in going to the various ministries as constituency executives so that whatever developmental needs we expect at Dome-Kwabenya are taken care of.”

Theophilus Ansah Larbi’s comment comes on the back of calls for her removal over her continuous absence from Parliament.

As Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, she has also been on a long leave granted by President Akufo-Addo.