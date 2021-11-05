Seems some of our veteran actors and actresses despite entertaining us in the past with some still in the business of entertaining us are not well to do as we imagined.

For the past few years, we have seen some come out to beg Ghanaians to come to their aid since they have nothing to feed on or even a better or decent place to lay their heads.

Fews weeks ago, it was Psalm Adjeteyfio popularly known as T.T of Taxi Driver fame who revealed he couldn’t pay his house rent and was at the point of getting evicted from his house.

His appeal got a lot of people including the vice Present Dr Bawumia to donate a huge sum of money for his rent and upkeep.

Here we are today as another veteran in the person of Adwoa Smart has also come out to beg Ghanaians to come to her aid.

Unlike her colleagues who requested money, Adwoa Smart on her part is begging for a house.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, she indicated that she only has one wish and that is to have a house of her own.

According to her, getting a house she can call her own would make her life complete adding that she doesn’t need any luxurious house but just a simple house that can provide her and her family a place to put their heads.

Watch the video below: