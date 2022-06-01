type here...
Sports

AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Black Stars’ probable lineup against Madagascar out

By Albert
The Black Stars of Ghana will be facing Madagascar today in the first of six games of the AFCON 2023 qualifiers.

The game will be played today at the Cape Coast Stadium at 7 pm local time.

Below is the probable lineup of the Black Stars

GK: Wollacott

RB: Denis Odoi

LB: Baba Rahman

CB: Daniel Amartey

CB: Jonathan Mensah

DF: Baba Iddrisu

CM: Kofi Kyereh

AM: Mohammed Kudus

RW: Jordan Ayew

LW: Dede Ayew

CF: Afena-Gyan

For the AFCON2023 qualifiers, Ghana is in Group E alongside Angola, Madagascar and the Central African Republic.

