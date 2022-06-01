AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Black Stars’ probable lineup against Madagascar out

The Black Stars of Ghana will be facing Madagascar today in the first of six games of the AFCON 2023 qualifiers.
The game will be played today at the Cape Coast Stadium at 7 pm local time.
Below is the probable lineup of the Black Stars
GK: Wollacott
RB: Denis Odoi
LB: Baba Rahman
CB: Daniel Amartey
CB: Jonathan Mensah
DF: Baba Iddrisu
CM: Kofi Kyereh
AM: Mohammed Kudus
RW: Jordan Ayew
LW: Dede Ayew
CF: Afena-Gyan
For the AFCON2023 qualifiers, Ghana is in Group E alongside Angola, Madagascar and the Central African Republic.