AFCON2021: Senegal beat Egypt on penalties to win the trophy

By Albert
Senegal beat Egypt on penalties to win the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

This is Senegal’s first AFCON trophy.

Sadio Mane after missing a penalty kick in the 8th minute of the game went on to score the vital goal at the shootout to win the trophy for Senegal.

As a result, Senegal won the trophy by 4:2 after Edouard Mendy saved the third kick.

 

