AFCON2021: Senegal beat Egypt on penalties to win the trophy

Senegal beat Egypt on penalties to win the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
This is Senegal’s first AFCON trophy.
Sadio Mane after missing a penalty kick in the 8th minute of the game went on to score the vital goal at the shootout to win the trophy for Senegal.
As a result, Senegal won the trophy by 4:2 after Edouard Mendy saved the third kick.
Sadio Mane's Senegal beat Egypt to win #AFCON2021 It is a sweet Teranga Lions' victory after two unsuccessful attempts in 2002 and 2019.#AFCONwithJuliet pic.twitter.com/cUhBiEUz3s
