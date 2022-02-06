AFCON2021: Senegal beat Egypt on penalties to win the trophy

- Advertisement -

Senegal beat Egypt on penalties to win the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

This is Senegal’s first AFCON trophy.

Sadio Mane after missing a penalty kick in the 8th minute of the game went on to score the vital goal at the shootout to win the trophy for Senegal.

As a result, Senegal won the trophy by 4:2 after Edouard Mendy saved the third kick.