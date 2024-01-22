AFCON23: Magic cat reveals the outcome of Ghana vs Mozambique match – Video

- Advertisement -

Nimbus Prono, a cat renowned for its uncanny ability to predict football game outcomes at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON), has once again captivated football enthusiasts with its latest prophecy.

The feline prodigy has foretold a win for the Blackstars in its critical match against Mozambique today.

The attention-grabbing prediction happened in a now-viral where Nimbus Prono, standing on a table, walked towards three glass bowls, each symbolizing different match outcomes.

The bowls represented a win for Ghana, a win for Mozambique, and a draw.

Initially heading towards the bowl in the middle, signalling a draw, the cat paused, creating suspense among viewers.

After a moment of contemplation, Nimbus Prono opted for the bowl on the right side indicating a win for the Blackstars.

Nimbus Prono has gained recognition for accurately predicting previous matches in the tournament, including encounters between Nigeria vs. Equatorial Guinea, Mali vs. South Africa, and Senegal vs. Gambia.

Ghana lost its first game against Cape Verde and played a 2-2 draw with Egypt hence a win against Mozambique is a must!