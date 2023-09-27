- Advertisement -

Ghanaian musician Tic formerly known as Tic Tac has added his voice to the ongoing cry by Ghanaians for the President of the land to do something about the high cost of living in the country.

According to the musician, the system is so hard that he can’t even afford food to eat

Tic recently tweeted that he was shocked by the price of Kenkey, which now costs GH5, and that it has compelled him and his family to stop purchasing it because it is one of their favourite foods.

The hiplife artist acknowledged that throughout his lifetime, kenkey was among the least expensive foods, and he never anticipated that the price would rise to such an extent.

Tic, expressed unhappiness with the current status of the nation’s economy and said he can hardly afford to eat.

“Honestly i and my household love Kenkey but now we don’t buy it that often because a ball of Kenkey is now GHC 5. I never imagined this day will come whereby kenkey one of the cheapest food in my lifetime will cost that much. Can you imagine one coconut is now GHC5 too. This is the reality”.

See screenshot below: