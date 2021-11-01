- Advertisement -

Few days ago, news went rife about the alleged side chick of Ghanaian blogger Felix Adomako Mensah popularly known as Zionfelix.

The UK-based lady identified as Afia Adomaa, for some days now, has been attacking the blogger and sharing deep secrets about her sexual experiences with him.

The lady then released several audios during their sexual encounters to buttress her claims.

The disgruntled side chick also revealed how Zionfelix paid for her flight to France for one of their sexual bouts.

In a recent interview on Neat FM, the lady detailed how she met the popular blogger and why she agreed to have a sexual relationship with him.

According to Afia, her aim in meeting Zionfelix was to help her promote her blog and had no sexual intentions.

She explained that she was aware of the blogger’s relationship with his two baby mamas but was not perturbed about it.

Listen to the conversation below;

She added that one thing led to another and they had a relationship that she had no control over.

The interview with Zionfelix’s alleged side chick has received mixed reactions from social media users.

Read some comments below;

vanessawilliamds1581 commented; “This girl doesn’t have shame why”.

yaaqueen65 wrote; “Shameless lady. Why are people blaming the guy because from what I’m hearing now means she went with her mind”.

fisca22 added; “Some of us ladies we are the problem, you know he had two babies from different women, still you allowed him chop you and you are now telling us. What do you want us to do”.

shidalove_1.o stated; “They need to stop that kiss and tell nonsense. You think you disgracing Zion but honestly you disgracing yourself”.

bebestore_ also wrote; “U knew everything yet still u wanted him o chop u. free promo”.