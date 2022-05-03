‘Prepare to be shocked’ – Afia Pokua sends a subtle shot to Kwame Nkrumah Tikese

- Advertisement -

On-air personality Afia Pokuaa popular as Vim Lady has sent a subtle shot to the ‘Ade Akye Abia’ Morning show host on Okay FM Kwame Nkrumah Tikese via her recent post on social media.

It can be said that there seems to be brewing enmity and corporate hostility between key workers at Despite Media’s Okay FM. Some of the key journalists at Okay FM some time ago launched an attack on Vim Lady and asked her to leave the station.

Kwame Nkrumah Tikese Speaking on Okay FM while venting the collective displeasure of some journalists at the station said they would not sit for Vim Lady to run the station down.

According to him, Vim Lady had not lived up to expectations. In the company of Nana Kwamena Amo and one other, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese added that Vim Lady had deviated from her core duties at the station.

Their concerns follow after Afia Pokuaa decided to host her ‘Gyaso Gyaso’ political show virtual.

Kwame Nkrumah Tikese also dared Vim Lady to leave the station after two weeks if she still did not want to go according to laid-down procedures at the station. According to him, Vim Lady has been off duty for weeks which was not best practice at Despite Media.

Tikesee added they have suffered to make Okay FM what it is today so they won’t allow anyone to tarnish their hard-earned prestige and added that every show must be hosted from the studios of Okay FM.

Vim Lady earlier expressed her displeasure by posting the video of her colleagues lambasting her on Okay FM on her Instagram page.

In the recent post shared by the virtuoso radio/Tv personality to announce her program, from her caption, she pressed that she’s going fully online on VimLadyonline and Facebook.

Beneath the post just above the flier, Vim Lady smartly avered that in this case ‘Tikese and his cohorts’ (you don’t need to be told who she was referring to) should be prepared to be shocked.

Meanwhile, the management of Peace FM under the Despite Media group of companies has dropped a press release to disassociate itself from Kwame Nkrumah’s slandering campaign.

According to the management, it is aware of Vim Lady’s absence in the country and she sought permission from them before leaving the country.

Talking about her salary, the management clearly stated that it’s not the duty of Kwame Nkrumah Tikese to dictate for them whether Vim Lady should be paid or not because that decision solely depends on them.

Vim Lady’s fans and loved ones together with the loyal listeners of the radio station were also assured that their best interest will always be considered in every decision taken now and in the future.