Afia Pokuaa and Mona Gucci storms Manhyia Palace to apologise to Otumfuo (Photos)

Media personalities, Afia Pokuaa and Mona Gucci have swiftly stormed Manhyia Palace to apologise to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II over their insolence weeks ago.

Recall that weeks ago, Afia Pokuaa and Monaa Gucci took over social media trends over their scathy attack on Otumfuo.

Afia Pokua who led the attack like prime Messi criticised the Asantehene for his perceived silence amid ongoing conflicts involving his subjects and other tribes, including the Bonos.

While Afia Pokuaa was attacking the revered Monarch, the host, Mona Gucci did not also ask Afia Pokua to retract her comment.

Afia Pokua’s remarks were considered morally unacceptable against the Asantehene and was barraged with criticisms from many individuals.

The actions and words of the two have since been strongly condemned by almost all Ghanaians and this has led to their appearance to Manhyia Palace to personally apologise to Otumfuo.

In a set of exclusive photos from the camp of GhPage, Afia Pokuaa and Mona Gucci can be seen wearing black outfits and appearing remorseful.

Prophet Kumchacha is believed to have led them to Manhyia Palace to apologise to Otumfuo.

Take a look at the photos captured by GhPage Media from Manhyia Palace from the ongoing meeting below…