Afia Pokuaa real name, age, education, adoption, husband, kids etc

Journalist Afia Pokua, also known as Okwahuman Piesie, has been trending on social media following her appearance at the Manhyia Palace, where she sought to apologise to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The Kasapa FM and Agoo TV journalist appeared at the palace to express regret over her comments about the Asantehene on national television.

During a panel discussion on Mona Gucci’s show on Onua TV, Afia Pokua criticised Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for remaining silent on issues relating to illegal mining, also known as ‘galamsey’,

She also talked about attacks directed at the Dormaahene by some of his subjects. Many Asantes saw her remarks as highly disrespectful, resulting in a wave of social media backlash.

Despite her visit to Manhyia to offer a formal apology, the panel presiding over the case did not accept her apology.

She was asked to leave, with instructions not to return. This rejection has further fuelled the public discourse surrounding the incident.

Who is Afia Pokua?

Afia Pokua, widely known by her moniker Okwahuman Piesie, meaning “Kwahu’s eldest,” is a well-known journalist in Ghana.

Born on August 5, 1994, she recently turned 30 and she marked the occasion by sharing beautiful photos online.

Though she has long identified herself as a native of Kwahu, it was revealed during her appearance at Manhyia that she is an adopted Kwahu indigene.

Her biological parents reportedly passed away when she was young, after which she was adopted by Okyeame Adofo, a linguist for the chief of Kwahu Abetifi from Pepease.

Afia Pokua’s journey in the media industry began at Afeema Radio in Koforidua, before she later joined Kasapa FM, where she now produces the morning show.

In 2023, she earned a Diploma in Communication Studies from UniMAC—GIJ.

Despite the controversy surrounding her remarks, Afia Pokua remains a significant figure in Ghana’s media landscape, known for her bold views and contributions to national discussions.