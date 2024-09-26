type here...
GhPageNewsAfia Pokuaa real name, age, education, adoption, husband, kids etc
News

Afia Pokuaa real name, age, education, adoption, husband, kids etc

By Armani Brooklyn
Afia Pokuaa

Journalist Afia Pokua, also known as Okwahuman Piesie, has been trending on social media following her appearance at the Manhyia Palace, where she sought to apologise to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The Kasapa FM and Agoo TV journalist appeared at the palace to express regret over her comments about the Asantehene on national television.

During a panel discussion on Mona Gucci’s show on Onua TV, Afia Pokua criticised Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for remaining silent on issues relating to illegal mining, also known as ‘galamsey’,

She also talked about attacks directed at the Dormaahene by some of his subjects. Many Asantes saw her remarks as highly disrespectful, resulting in a wave of social media backlash.

Despite her visit to Manhyia to offer a formal apology, the panel presiding over the case did not accept her apology.

Afia Pokuaa

She was asked to leave, with instructions not to return. This rejection has further fuelled the public discourse surrounding the incident.

Who is Afia Pokua?

-- AD --

Afia Pokua, widely known by her moniker Okwahuman Piesie, meaning “Kwahu’s eldest,” is a well-known journalist in Ghana.

Born on August 5, 1994, she recently turned 30 and she marked the occasion by sharing beautiful photos online.

Though she has long identified herself as a native of Kwahu, it was revealed during her appearance at Manhyia that she is an adopted Kwahu indigene.

Her biological parents reportedly passed away when she was young, after which she was adopted by Okyeame Adofo, a linguist for the chief of Kwahu Abetifi from Pepease.

Afia Pokua’s journey in the media industry began at Afeema Radio in Koforidua, before she later joined Kasapa FM, where she now produces the morning show.

In 2023, she earned a Diploma in Communication Studies from UniMAC—GIJ.

Despite the controversy surrounding her remarks, Afia Pokua remains a significant figure in Ghana’s media landscape, known for her bold views and contributions to national discussions.

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Thursday, September 26, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
76.7 ° F
76.7 °
76.7 °
86 %
2.1mph
98 %
Thu
80 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
81 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways