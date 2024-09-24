Afia Pokuaa speaks for the first time as Manhyia Palace dismisses her apology plus heavy curses

Afia Pokuaa has publicly reacted for the first time after Manhyia Palace rejected her apology yesterday despite hours of pleading

Yesterday, Afia Pokuaa together with Mona Gucci, Kumchacha and other Media General executives visited Manhyia Palace to seek forgiveness.

Unfortunately for them, Otumfuo’s representative remained firm in the decision to turn her away, forbidding her from ever returning to the palace.

During the encounter, an elder made an emotional appeal on her behalf, highlighting that Pokua had been on her knees since her arrival and had delivered a heartfelt apology.

Nonetheless, the Otumfuo’s representative was unwavering, explaining that in such matters, apologies are not always enough.

He stressed that some offences require the individual to bear the consequences of their actions, and Pokua’s situation was one such case.

“Who do you think you are to disrespect the Otumfuo? If you think you’ve grown wings, don’t aim them at Kumasi. You claim to be from Kwahu, yet even they separated from the Ashanti Kingdom. They speak our language,” he remarked sternly.

It seems Afia Pokuaa has no intentions of going to Manhyia Palace to seek another plea.

In a Facebook post, she thanks God for how far he has brought her. And also pleaded with him to hear her cry and comfort her in these trying times.