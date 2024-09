Afia Pokuaa has shared an emotional video of herself talking about the trauma she’s currently enduring following Manhyia Palace’s rejection of her apology.

In a sad TikTok video, Afia Pokuaa expressed that she’s currently tired of the never-ending attacks on her.

As lamented by Afia Pokuaa, despite the several apologies she has rendered to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, it appears she would never be forgiven.

She continued that she’s now Fed up with life and wouldn’t mind being buried alive.