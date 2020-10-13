type here...
GhPage Entertainment Afia Schwar attacked a fridge repairer who leaked her father’s secret ...
Entertainment

Afia Schwar attacked a fridge repairer who leaked her father’s secret – Nana Tornado

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Nana Tornado(L) Afia Schwar and father(R)
Nana Tornado(L) Afia Schwar and father(R)
- Advertisement -

Nana Tornado and now enemy Afia Schwarzenegger continue to throw shade at each other on social media with no regard for the future.

In another video, Nana Tornado has ‘punched’ Afia Schwar hard once again revealing a secret of her to the public.

READ ALSO: Mzbel reports Afia Schwarzenegger to Ga Traditional court

According to Nana Tornado, Afia Schwar has attacked a fridge repairer at Atonsu who spoke to him about his ‘poor’ father whom she’s shielding from the media.

He again said the controversial media personality irked by the fridge repairer’s leak of her family’s information, has threatened to drag him to face the law for diminishing her image before the public.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

Subscribe to watch new videos

Angry Tornado referred her to go to her broke father living in a single room and offer held rather than claiming supremacy and riches on social media.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwarzenegger took money from Badu Kobi to insult Owusu Bempah-Nana Tornado

Meanwhile, Afia after Tornado called her out days ago that she has ignored her poor biological father based in Kumasi to fend for himself has reacted.

Afia Schwar responded by sharing photos of the same man Tornado claim to be the step father.

Afia-Schwarzenegger-1
Afia-Schwarzenegger-1

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
70 %
3.9mph
75 %
Tue
84 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
82 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News