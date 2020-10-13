- Advertisement -

Nana Tornado and now enemy Afia Schwarzenegger continue to throw shade at each other on social media with no regard for the future.

In another video, Nana Tornado has ‘punched’ Afia Schwar hard once again revealing a secret of her to the public.

According to Nana Tornado, Afia Schwar has attacked a fridge repairer at Atonsu who spoke to him about his ‘poor’ father whom she’s shielding from the media.

He again said the controversial media personality irked by the fridge repairer’s leak of her family’s information, has threatened to drag him to face the law for diminishing her image before the public.

Angry Tornado referred her to go to her broke father living in a single room and offer held rather than claiming supremacy and riches on social media.

Meanwhile, Afia after Tornado called her out days ago that she has ignored her poor biological father based in Kumasi to fend for himself has reacted.

Afia Schwar responded by sharing photos of the same man Tornado claim to be the step father.