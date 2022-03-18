type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAfia Schwar attacks Allotey Jacobs in latest post
Entertainment

Afia Schwar attacks Allotey Jacobs in latest post

By Armani Brooklyn
Afia Schwar - Allotey Jacobs
- Advertisement -

Notorious Afia Schwar has gone berserk on the internet once again and this time around, she has vowed to disgrace famed Ghanaian veteran politician Uncle Allotey Jacobs.

According to Afia Schwar in an Instagram post that has been spotted on her page, Allotey Jacobs was amongst the many Ghanaians who feasted on her like hungry vultures before and after her father’s funeral.

She claimed in her fast trending post that Allotey Jacobs picked on her unprovoked and for that matter, she will also destroy him with the juicy information she has at hand.

Loudmouth Afia Schwar further bragged that she has the names of all the young ladies Allotey Jacobs has slept with and she will drop it on the internet within 48 hours’ time.

Afia Schwar also generated him to swiftly apologize to his wife before the obvious happens.

She angrily wrote;

I heard this man insulting me after squandering NDC money,your opportunistic stomach took you to Npp to beg..
I will give you 48 hrs to do the needful..or you better apologise to your wife…the young girls have given me the list.
If you think you cam bring your foolishness to me,then you have another thing koraaa…

I’m yet to find out when and where Allotey Jacobs insulted Afia Schwar, we all know Allotey to be a no-nonsense man but he will never stoop low to Afia Schwar’s level.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, March 18, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    90 ° F
    90 °
    90 °
    66 %
    2.2mph
    40 %
    Fri
    89 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News