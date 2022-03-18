- Advertisement -

Notorious Afia Schwar has gone berserk on the internet once again and this time around, she has vowed to disgrace famed Ghanaian veteran politician Uncle Allotey Jacobs.

According to Afia Schwar in an Instagram post that has been spotted on her page, Allotey Jacobs was amongst the many Ghanaians who feasted on her like hungry vultures before and after her father’s funeral.

She claimed in her fast trending post that Allotey Jacobs picked on her unprovoked and for that matter, she will also destroy him with the juicy information she has at hand.

Loudmouth Afia Schwar further bragged that she has the names of all the young ladies Allotey Jacobs has slept with and she will drop it on the internet within 48 hours’ time.

Afia Schwar also generated him to swiftly apologize to his wife before the obvious happens.

She angrily wrote;

I heard this man insulting me after squandering NDC money,your opportunistic stomach took you to Npp to beg..

I will give you 48 hrs to do the needful..or you better apologise to your wife…the young girls have given me the list.

If you think you cam bring your foolishness to me,then you have another thing koraaa…

I’m yet to find out when and where Allotey Jacobs insulted Afia Schwar, we all know Allotey to be a no-nonsense man but he will never stoop low to Afia Schwar’s level.