Afia Schwarzenegger is unrelenting in summoning Chairman Wontumi and Lawyer Maurice Ampaw to the powerful gods at the Nogopko shrine in the Volta Region.

Yesterday, the controversial actress and comedienne shared a photo of her posing with a sign at Nogokpo to suggest she was serious about proving her innocence of sleeping with a dog as alleged by Mr Ampaw.

However, media personality Mona Gucci discredited her by sharing a screenshot of a private chat with a Fetish priest at Nogokpo, who revealed that Afia never stepped foot in the shrine to conduct any “business” as she claimed online.

According to the purported priest, who Mona claims was her uncle, Afia “was just passing [through the town] and took the picture with the signboard”.

Amid the counter-reactions that have met the photo, Afia has finally shared a video to prove she was not bluffing when she said she meant “business”.

In the video sighted by GHPage, she was seen walking barefooted with what seemed like a piece of cloth wrapped around her bust, leaving her upper body and sleeve uncovered.

She indicated that until her accusers provide “evidence of me sleeping with a dog” she would not rest and was resorting to Togbe Nogoko to settle the matter “once and for all”.

“For the fools who didn’t get the memo. I don’t play neither do I brag… This foolishness must end.. your opinion is my toilet so flush it!!!! Good evening.. still practicing proverbs 30:10 I’m a typical Ashanti woman… Except you have evidence of me sleeping with a dog… Togbe Nogoko is settling this once and for all… DONT TRY ME!!!!!!”

This whole brouhaha about curses erupted after Lawyer Maurice Ampaw came out to rubbish Afia Schwar’s disgusting claims of having an affair with his client Chairman Wontumi and alleging that he farts when ejaculation during sex.

Unhappy about the denigrating statements Chairman Wontumi has slapped Afia with a GHC2 million defamation suit but his lawyer says her hide and seek games have thwarted his success in serving her with the court summons.

Despite the ongoing drama, Afa Schwar has shared a new video of herself leaving the shores of Ghana to an unknown destination.

The story still unfolds!