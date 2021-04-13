type here...
Afia Schwar is bipolar – A Plus snitches on her to Mona Gucci (Video)

By Mr. Tabernacle
Afia Schwar is bipolar - A Plus snitches on her to Mona Gucci
Afia Schwar is bipolar - A Plus snitches on her to Mona Gucci
Two Ghanaian Media Personalities, Monalisa Abigail Semeha aka Mona Gucci and Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa alias Afia Schwarzenegger have reignited their long-standing beef and it’s getting hotter with time.

As we all know the two haven’t been drinking from the peace cup; Exposing each other to the public has become their daily bread.

Just recently they have been dragging themselves all over social media. This follows after Schwar in a new video, derided Mona and insulted her.

Afia Schwar in the video claimed Mona Gucci is going about lying that Queen Elizabeth II called her to inform her after her husband passed away at home in Windsor Castle.

Here’s that particular video;

Unhappy about the mockery, Mona Gucci has responded to Afia; dropping secrets that have got everyone talking on the ‘Information Superhighway’.

Mona Gucci asserts Afia Schwar is bipolar, a secret she claims Kwame A-Plus told her on phone during one of their convos.

According to Mona Gucci, A-Plus called her to apprise her that she’s (Afia) is battling depression and anytime she deteriorates, she attacks others.

Mona Gucci explained in her video, as told by A-Plus, that Afia’s depression is a result of her ex-husband Lawrence Abrokwa releasing her bedroom video online.

Watch the video below;

Source:GHPAGE

