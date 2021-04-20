Instead of petitioning the President to open cinemas to revive your dead careers, you are rather fighting for the release of Akuapem Poloo - Afia Schwar

Controversial Afia Schwarzenegger has launched a new attack at some celebrities calling on the public to sign a petition seeking the release of Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo.

As it stands now, Akuapem Poloo has served 4 days out of her 90 days jail term but some people are mounting pressure on some government institutions to seek the release of the actress.

From what we gathered, the petition which some celebrities have signed would be submitted to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to invoke his executive power to release her from prison.

But Afia Schwar is of the view that these celebrities who have signed the petition could have used that energy to fight for a different cause because Akuapem Poloo deserves what she is getting now.

She explained that the actress failed to listen to advice and attacked people who tried to correct her.

Watch the video below:

Afia Schwarzenegger called on these celebrities to channel their energy into telling the President to open the cinema’s to revive their career instead of fighting for Akuapem Poloo.

She concluded that it’s because of useless fights and hashtags like what they are doing now that is why the President doesn’t take celebrities in the country serious.