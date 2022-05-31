type here...
Afia Schwar blasts Sam George for supporting Delay
Afia Schwar blasts Sam George for supporting Delay

By Armani Brooklyn
Afia Schwar has extended her beef to the doorsteps of Hon. Sam Geroge for supporting Delay after calling her out for using insensitive words on her former best friend and boss.

The Ningo Prampram MP is part of the many Ghanaians who strongly believe that Afia Schwar stooped more than low to mock Delay as a barren woman.

READ ALSO: Diamond Appiah joins Afia Schwar to dirty Delay

Hon Sam Geroge reacted to Afia Schwar’s verbal abuse on Delay by writing the below statement in favour of the TV show host-cum-radio presenter.

But is she really barren? Is that a factual statement? Utterly distasteful commentary, ah well off to eat my chicken with biryani bread

Well, Afia Schwar is not very happy with Sam George’s indirect attack on her and has commented on his slander.

READ ALSO: Adu Safowaah supports Afia Schwar in fight against Delay

According to daredevil Afia, she’s extremely disappointed in Hon Sam George for poking his nose into a ladies’ fight and she will give him the trend he wants to enjoy.

Controversial and loudmouth Afia Schwar also issued a strong warning to Hon Sam Geroge. to stay away from her issues else he won’t be able to endure the fire she will pour on him.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: “I will never hate a barren woman” – Afia Schwar replies Delay’s insults

The beef between Afia Scwhar and Delay was resurrected following Chairman Wontumi’s victory as the Ashanti Regional Chairman for the NPP, Delay has been trolling Afia Schwar for being a loser, particularly because Afia supported Chairman Wontumi’s opponent.

    Source:GHpage

