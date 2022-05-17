- Advertisement -

Afia Schwar has never been at rest ever since Chairman Wontumi chose Delay over her to take charge of Wontumi FM’s mid-day drive program.

The loudmouth comedienne has thrown several damaging shots at both Chairman Wontumi and Delay on her social media pages although she doesn’t mention their names but it’s evident they are the ones she’s attacking.

In a recent development, Afia Schwar launched an aggressive campaign to see to it that Chairman Wontumi loses his position as the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling NPP party.

In a fresh post that has been spotted on her IG page, Afia Schwar has entreated party delegates to vote in their numbers for Chairman Odeneho Kweku Appiah a.k.a. COKA.

Sharing a flyer of Chairman Odeneho Kweku Appiah a.k.a. COKA, she captioned it; The foot soldier who understands foot soldiers.”

Meanwhile, it can be recalled that Afia Schwar was all over the place singing songs of praise for Chairman Wontmui after he donated handsomely during her father’s funeral.

Afia Schwar is a stomach socialite and a bitter person who wants all the good things in life for herself alone.