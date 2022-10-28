Actress and social media commentator, Afia Schwar has suggested that all the celebrities who used their influence as leverage to seriously campaign for Nana Addo should be lashed.

According to Afia Schwar, she’s a witness to the current economic hardships and hence she’s very disappointed in herself for campaigning for Nana Addo.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwar shames Mzbel for being raped thrice

In a short video spotted on her IG page, Afia Schwar admitted that she and all the other celebrities who were chanting ‘4more4Nana’ are accomplices and not victims of Nana Addo’s incompetence.

Disappointed Afia Schwar boldly called out Nana Addo for betraying Ghanaians including herself and all the other celebrities who put their lives on the line so that Nana Addo could win his second term.

In the latter part of the video, Afia Schwar whose disappointment in Nana Addo is beyond redemption proposed that Ghanaians should teach herself and her colleagues a bitter lesson by matching them straight to the national theatre and giving them heavy lashes as a form of punishment for leading them astray.

Watch the video below to know more…

Unlike the other hypocrites who are still defending Nana Addo, Afia Schwar has boldly come out to admit she’s part of the many people who led Ghanaians into a ditch during the 2020s general elections.

READ ALSO: “Remain loyal to 1992 Constitution” – Nana Addo begs the military