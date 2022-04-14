- Advertisement -

Afia Schwar’s twin son James Heedergen made it into the headlines yesterday after Nana Tornado crucially accused him of being a vibrant member of the LBGT community.

Nana Tornado’s hot allegations against James followed after Afia Schwar accused him of being gay and also asserted that he has destroyed his anus because of anal sex.

Immediately after Nana Tornado’s gay allegations against James went rife on the internet, a young guy who is also a budding gospel singe named Richie got fingered as James’ gay partner.

As of the publication of this article, pictures of Richie have taken over social media trends.

Obviously, Afia Schwar cannot keep mute over the saga because it might destroy his son’s reputation in the future looking at how we frown on homosexuality.

According to Afia Schwar, Richie is his adopted son and she knows him very well. In a fresh IG post, the controversial socialite also added that Richie is one of her most loyal employees.

She wrote;

My 1st Son…@amrichie .

CEO OF GUGMA AWARDS(CERTAINLY NOT JOBLESS BEGGING)

I thank God for your life n how far you ve come.

I thank God for using me to Mother an instrument of God..

I thank you for making your younger brothers believe in the service of God

Continue to shine son @amrichie

THANK YOU FOR SACKING THE THIEF CALLED YAW BORLA FROM MY HOUSE AFTER YOU PEOPLE CAUGHT HIM IN MY ABSENCE…INDEED I HAVE RAISED MEN …STRONG HANDSOME GOD FEARING NO NONESENSE MEN

JEALOUSY IS KILLING THEM AND WE CARE LESS.

#son

#fosterson

My very 1st adopted Fruit…I love you Kofi..

E dey Pain Them!!!!

Afia Schwar is yet to equally reply to Nana Tornado and we are certain that a can of worms will be opened when she finally hits back.