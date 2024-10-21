Afia Schwar curses Delay for sleeping with MPs, & the flagbearer of popular political party

Afia Schwar has launched another scathy attack against Delay in a new explosive video.

According to Afia Schwar, Delay has slept with a married MP as well as a flagbearer of a popular political party.

As alleged by Afia Schwar, Delay sleeps around with big men to finance her lavish lifestyle.

Afia Schwar continued that Delay’s Prado was financed by her flagbearer sugar daddy.

Watch the video below to know more…

