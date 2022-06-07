- Advertisement -

Afia Schwar has come out to vehemently deny Lawyer Marice Ampaw’s claims that Chairman Wontumi has never slept with her by invoking curses on him.

I don’t know why any sane person will befriend Afia Schwar in the first place looking at how she has no regard for morals and respect.

Earlier yesterday, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw revealed during an appearance on Wontumi TV that Afia Schwar’s writ of summons is ready for defaming the Ashanti Regional NPP chairman.

READ ALSO: Chairman Wontumi sues Afia Schwarzenegger for defamation

He continued to state with emphasis that Chairman Wontumi has never been in an amorous relationship with Afia Schwar before – Hence, whatever the mother of two said last week should be regarded as a lie.

Afia Schwar earlier dropped a video on the internet in the late hours of yesterday to mock both Lawyer Maurice Ampaw and Chairman Wontumi by stating that “Any Idiot Can Go To Court”

Just this early morning, Afia Schwar has shared a new disturbing video of herself angrily invoking deep curses on Lawyer Maurice Ampaw.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwar replies Chairman Wontumi and Lawyer Maurice Ampaw

In the viral video, Afia Schwar summoned powerful and dreadful river gods such as Antoa plus others to curse Lawyer Maurice Ampaw to death.

Afia Schwar also begged the river gods she summoned to use Lawyer Maurice Ampaw’s family for thanksgiving after they are done killing him.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Chairman Wontumi farts when ejaculating – Afia Schwar claims

Afia Schwar’s aggressive character will be her final undoing, I pray she finds peace and healing wherever she’s now because what she did is not healthy at all.