Just a few hours ago, the priest of Nogokpo shrine, Torgbui Amuzu Agbodzalu William cautioned Afia Schwarzenegger to stop circulating pictures and videos of her visit to the shrine.

The Chief priest confirmed Afia Schwarzenegger‘s visit to the shrine but explained that visitors are not allowed to post their visits on social media.

Torgbui Amuzu warned the media personality to desist from posting pictures from her visit to the shrine to enable the gods to judge the matter justly.

According to a statement released by the Chief priest, Afia Schwar was allowed to communicate with the gods alone and the issue will be settled soon.

“Nogokpo Shrine as popular and very serious Shrine is being visited by many people worldwide but as the customs demand, it is not allowed to circulate any pictures of your visitation on social media or in any public domain to create fear and panic before gods judge the matter brought. I am thereby warning Afia Schwarzeneger to stop that practice immediately”. excerpt of the statement read.

Following the warning from the Nogokpo Chief Priest, fearoo Afia Schwar has swiftly deleted the video and photos she took at Nogokpo that they never existed.

Afia Schwar has finally met her meter, she has been silenced therefore, we will have a break from her consistent clout chasing with the Nogokpo pictures and videos.