GhPage Entertainment Afia Schwar descends on Vivian Jill; threatens to expose who her baby...
Entertainment

Afia Schwar descends on Vivian Jill; threatens to expose who her baby daddy is

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Afia Schwar Vivian Jill
Afia Schwar Vivian Jill
Afia Schwar is at it again as a new post on her Instagram shows her tearing apart actress Vivian Jill Lawrence.

In the video, the comedienne mentions that although she had resolved to not get involved in any scuffle this year, she has to make an exception.

According to Afia Schwar, some people who have been abusing her were put to the task by Vivian Jill.

Afia rained abuses on Vivian while threatening to expose the identity of her ”unknown” babby daddy.

Aside from revealing that Vivian had had an affair with a member of NDC, the combative media personality alleged that the Kumawood actress’ Tarkwa based baby daddy is not the father of her son.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Afia Schwar asked the said man’s wife to come looking for her for more info because the child her husband is fathering is not his.

Source:GHPAGE

