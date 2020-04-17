type here...
Home Entertainment Afia Schwar destroys Akua GMB, Kwaku Oteng’s 4th wife on his birthday;...
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Afia Schwar destroys Akua GMB, Kwaku Oteng’s 4th wife on his birthday; says she’s foolish

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Afia Schwar destroys Akua GMB, Kwaku Oteng’s 4th wife on his birthday; says she’s foolish
Afia Schwar destroys Akua GMB, Kwaku Oteng’s 4th wife on his birthday; says she’s foolish
- Advertisement -

Today is the birthday of business mogul, and the CEO of Angel Group of Companies, Dr. Kwaku Oteng and a whole lot of prominent personalities have taken to social media to wish him a blissful birthday.

READ ALSO: Black people are their own enemies, they don’t deserve better – Efia Odo

Joining the scores of personalities who have wished Dr. Oteng a happy birthday on his special day of his is Afia Schwarznegger.

Controversial media figure, Afia Schwarzenegger while sending her birthday message to the Dr Oteng decided to first lambast his fourth wife, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah (Akua GMB) and again revealing a deep secret about her.

First-time ever Afia Schwar disclosed in her birthday message to the millionaire that she introduced Akua GMB him.

However, Afia Schwarzenegger didn’t tell the exact reasons she introduced Akua to Dr. Kwaku Oteng. Soon we shall bring you the what’s up on that.

Again in the message she destroyed Akua GMB saying she is full of pride and foolishness and that’s Dr. Oteng’s only problem to take note because she is killing his business with that.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: A popular musician has challenged Shatta Wale to sell his mansion or a car to feed the poor

See Afia’s birthday message to Dr Kwaku Oteng; “You are a great man with wisdom, kindhearted and intelligence.
Your only problem is that ungrateful wife of yours in Accra…he is killing your investment with pride n foolishness sometimes I blame myself for introducing you to your troubles
God bless your new age..Happy birthday Dr Dr Kwaku Oteng.
It is my prayer that God take away your “Troubles’ anyhow he can…Amen

Previous articleTop 10 best companies in Ghana

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

COVID-19: A popular musician has challenged Shatta Wale to sell his mansion or a car to feed the poor

Mr. Tabernacle -
Popular American artist, Novalis has challenged Shatta Wale to sell his mansion or one of his cars to help the poor in...
Read more
Entertainment

Bisa Kdei sends social media buzzing after sharing a video of his huge mansion with a swimming pool

Qwame Benedict -
Highlife musician Bisa Kdei has got netizens talking after taking to social media to flaunt his huge mansion that also has a...
Read more
Entertainment

Black people are their own enemies, they don’t deserve better – Efia Odo

Mr. Tabernacle -
Often times Black people (African's) are their own enemies, in the sense that no African would want to ever support fellow African.
Read more
Entertainment

Yaa Jackson shows her ‘Akosua kuma’ online – Fans go wild

Mr. Tabernacle -
Kumawood actress turned musician Yaa Jackson aka Kumasi Cardi B has done it again on social media, causing traffic and making fans...
Read more
Entertainment

Market women are killing us – Yaw Dabo appeals to government

Qwame Benedict -
Popular diminutive kumawood actor Yaw Dabo has appealed to the government to come to the aid of Ghanaians since market women are...
Read more
Entertainment

Medikal will soon dump you like ‘borla’ – Sister Derby throws shot at Fella Makafui

Qwame Benedict -
Ex-girlfriend of AMG Rapper Medikal Deborah Vannesa aka Sister Derby has thrown fresh shots at the wife of the rapper Fella Makafui.
Read more

TODAY

Friday, April 17, 2020
Accra
light rain
33 ° C
33 °
33 °
59 %
8.7kmh
99 %
Fri
31 °
Sat
30 °
Sun
31 °
Mon
31 °
Tue
31 °

Most Read

Lifestyle

Family of the lady Kennedy Agyapong claims Obinim slept with her and her mum speaks

RASHAD -
Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, the member of parliament for Assin Central as part of his campaign against Bishop Daniel Obinim claimed that Obinim...
Read more
News

COVID-19: Popular Ghanaian Pastor dies of coronavirus

Mr. Tabernacle -
Covid-19 is taking more lives away in just a flash of time and we cannot do anything about it. Pathetic.
Read more
Lifestyle

Photos of Perpetual the lady Obinim allegedly ‘chopped’, her mum & friend together

RASHAD -
Two female names keep popping up in Kennedy Agyapong’s war against Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of the International Godsway...
Read more
Entertainment

Kennedy Osei shares unseen photos of his honeymoon with Tracy in Dubai

Qwame Benedict -
The General manager for Despite Group of company and the first son of business mogul Kennedy Osei and his wife Tracy Ameyaw...
Read more

ghpage-logo-w

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News