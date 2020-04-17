- Advertisement -

Today is the birthday of business mogul, and the CEO of Angel Group of Companies, Dr. Kwaku Oteng and a whole lot of prominent personalities have taken to social media to wish him a blissful birthday.

Joining the scores of personalities who have wished Dr. Oteng a happy birthday on his special day of his is Afia Schwarznegger.

Controversial media figure, Afia Schwarzenegger while sending her birthday message to the Dr Oteng decided to first lambast his fourth wife, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah (Akua GMB) and again revealing a deep secret about her.

First-time ever Afia Schwar disclosed in her birthday message to the millionaire that she introduced Akua GMB him.

However, Afia Schwarzenegger didn’t tell the exact reasons she introduced Akua to Dr. Kwaku Oteng. Soon we shall bring you the what’s up on that.

Again in the message she destroyed Akua GMB saying she is full of pride and foolishness and that’s Dr. Oteng’s only problem to take note because she is killing his business with that.

See Afia’s birthday message to Dr Kwaku Oteng; “You are a great man with wisdom, kindhearted and intelligence.

Your only problem is that ungrateful wife of yours in Accra…he is killing your investment with pride n foolishness sometimes I blame myself for introducing you to your troubles

God bless your new age..Happy birthday Dr Dr Kwaku Oteng.

It is my prayer that God take away your “Troubles’ anyhow he can…Amen“