Afia Schwar details how she tricked Nana Tornado (Video)

By Lizbeth Brown
Afia Schwarzenegger and Nana Tornado
Over the weekend, it was reported that Afia Schwarzenegger has reportedly tied the knot to a chief after snatching him from his first wife.

Her arch-enemy, Nana Tornado in a series of videos revealed how Afia Schwar blackmailed the chief to marry her.

Nana Tornado disclosed that Afia Schwar manipulated the chief to give her his Toyota Prada V8 after master-minding their unplanned marriage.

Well, controversial Afia Schwarzenegger has exposed her long-standing enemy and explained how she ‘fooled’ Nana Tornado into making a fool out of himself on social media.

In a live video, Afia Schwar explained how she orchestrated this plan with her friends and also fed Tornado with every bit of detail regarding her alleged marriage.

According to her, everything Nana Tornado disclosed in his expose’ was planned by her and this was to show Ghanaians how ‘daft’ Tornado is.

ALSO READ: Nana Tornado ‘exposes’ how Afia Schwar blackmailed the chief to wed her

Watch the video below;

ALSO READ: Afia Schwar confirms snatching someone’s husband

Some netizens have made assertions in regards to Afia Schwar’s revelations, where they described Tornado as daft for falling prey to this scheme.

Read some comments below;

    Source:Ghpage.com

