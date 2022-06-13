- Advertisement -

Afia Schwarzenegger has been discredited over her claims of visiting the Nogopko shrine to settle her scores with Chairman Wontumi and Lawyer Maurice Ampaw.

A few days back, the controversial comedian was slapped with a GHC2 million defamation suit by the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman for claiming to be his former girlfriend.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwar denies going into hiding to dodge court summons

In a move to vindicate herself, Afia invoked generational curses on Chairman Wontumi for denying their intimate affair through his lawyer, who further accused her of sleeping with dogs for pleasure.

As if that was not enough, she shared photos of her this morning posing by a signboard showing she was in the Nogokpo township to summon the politician at a powerful shrine to settle their issue “once and for all”.

However, it has emerged that the snap uploaded by Afia Schwar on her Instagram page was just a stunt to instil fear in persons she’s in an open conflict.

Afia’s lies were exposed after Mona Gucci shared a screenshot of a private chat between her and a Fetish priest at Nogokpo, who revealed that she never stepped foot in the shrine to conduct any “business” as she claims online.

READ MORE: Drunk Afia Schwar kicked out of Honeysuckle over alleged misconduct [Video]

The priest, whom Mona claims is her uncle, in his candid response to his niece said “she was just passing and took the picture with the signboard”.

Sharing the chat on Instagram, Mona wrote: “Herhhh…I heard someone is in my hometown…to vindicate herself about a brouhaha on sex…Y’all tell her to come back home—cuz my uncle heads the NOGOKPO shrine..n they know all the lies she spewed about me when she was beefing me back then!! Even if she goes to see a smaller shrine within the town they’ll contact the big shrine first”

She continued: “If we all wona run to our hometown to summon people, like Nana yaa Akomea who hides behind ghost accounts tarnishing people’s image with lies..body-shaming celebrities like Tracey Boakye, Xandy Kamel, etc—NANA YAA AKOMEA from Germany would have been in Ghana in 24hrs with her tongue hanging on the floor like..a German shepherd dog !! But we ignore…!come back home n deal with your KARMA…nicely!!.. If even The sex happened,u also spent his money severally— don’t anger the gods in NOGOKPO— come back home n learn to forgive n forget ….my uncle dierrr I call am already NOGOKPO anaaa obiaaaa boaaaaa… Wuntumi ny3 foko!!!!SWIPE LEFT”

Since Afia Schwar has threatened never to allow sleeping dogs to lie until Lawyer Maurice Ampaw is able to provide a shred of evidence of her sleeping with dogs.

SEE ALSO: Afia Schwar speaks for the first time after her alleged arrest

It’s more than clear that their feud is not ending anytime soon.