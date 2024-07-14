type here...
Afia Schwar drops a tall list of all the men allegedly chopping Mc Yeboah like wedding jollof (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
In an unanticipated verbal attack, Afia Schwar has alleged that Mc Yaa Yeboah is currently sleeping 4 known men.

As openly disclosed by unforgiving Schwar, her fresh-scathy attack on Mc Yaa Yeboah is payback for her constant attacks on her just to get numbers and engagement on social media.

As alleged by Afia Schwar, aside from sleeping and bearing a child for Kwame A Plus, Mc Yaa Yeboah also sleeps with Akwasi Aboagyem another known presenter and her Canadian-based borga.

In the course of the attack, Afia Schwar also asserted that Mc Yaa Yeboah once slept with a known figure after they went to smoke weed.

