Afia Schwarzenegger has vowed to change a few things about her way of life going into a New Year as 2022 gets wrapped up.

The controversial comedienne and socialite was one of the highlights of some of the most momentous stories covered by GHPage in 2022.

Her numerous social media feuds, including that with Ghanaian politician and businessman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Chairman Wontumi, gave her the top spots on the trends for months.

But going into 2023, Afia says she has learned a lot and grown from all the bitter experiences in 2022, particularly, from the death of her father.

In an Instagram post to climax her rollercoaster year, she vowed to turnover a new leaf:

“For the good and the bad. For the lessons and blessings…I grew I became better and trying to be best. Thank you. 2022 taught me a lot, took my best (my dad) and gave me the best version of me…

“For the 1st time I’ve learnt to be selfish, mind my businesses, hire more brains and put myself 1st..Looking so forward to 2023..oh yes “Diamond” is coming back (slay, focus, money or nothing)

“Thank you, God, of Mogpa. Thank you, God of Bishop David Oyedepo. Thank you, Jesus. Thank you Schwaralewas. I wish you and yours well..May you experience God in 2023.”

Meanwhile, the Tema High Court has set January 17, 2023, to deliver a sentence in the case involving her and Chairman Wontumi.

This comes after she was earlier sentenced to 10 days in prison and a GH¢60,000 fine in a defamation lawsuit filed by the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman.