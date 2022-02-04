type here...
Afia Schwar emotionally curses a troll for laughing at her beloved father’s death

By Mr. Tabernacle
Afia Schwar's father dies
A troll who owns a page on Instagram has incurred the wrath of bereaved Afia Schwarznegger after making fun of her father’s death under her post.

The troll, instead of sending a solacing message to Afia Schwar decided to drop mock her amid using laughing emojis to spite her.

The social media bully wrote; “Dada dawoase” with 3 laughing emojis attached. Pained Afia in a quick reply cursed the troll.

She said; “@sendme_groceries since it’s funny I pray cancer into your family in Jesus’s name, may u suffer every pain my father saw in double in Jesus name. He said he will curse what I curse may that laughter turn into eternal pain in Jesus’s name..,Amen”

    Source:GHPAGE

