After three days of total silence, Afia Schwar has finally reacted to her 10-day imprisonment and Ghc 60k fine as ordered by the court following the final verdict of her case with Chairman Wontumi.

Apparently, Afia Schwar has been reduced to tears because she never expected to be dealt with in such a brutal manner.

Initially, she thought the court was going to either give her a light punishment or even trash the case but unfortunately for her, she has been caught in an iron net.

In a now-deleted post, Afia Schwarzenegger took a deep swipe at Ghanaians for praying and waiting for such dark times in her life.

As painfully stated by the mother of two, the whole country is against her for the mere fact of her living her life!

According to Afia, the whole of Ghana has come together to hate one woman – a single mother.

Afia Schwarzenegger sentenced to 10 days in prison by the court

Information received just now indicates that Afia Schwar has been sentenced to 10 days in prison by the High Court “B” Tema for defaming Chairman Wontumi.

The court also convicted the host of United Showbiz Nana Ama McBrown and her panellists Kwame A Plus and Mr Logic for contempt of court over a court application filed by Antwi Boasiako also known as Chairman Wontumi.

The contemnors have been charged to pay GHc5,000 to the applicant while Afia Schwar was fined 5,000 penalty units (GHc60,000). A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of Afia Schwar. READ MORE HERE