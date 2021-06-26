type here...
Afia Schwar finally reports Twene Jonas to the US embassy

By Qwame Benedict
Afia Schwar finally reports Twene Jonas to the US embassy
Twene Jonas and Afia Schwarzenegger
Afia Schwarzenegger after threatening to report US-based social media commentator Twene Jonas to the US embassy in Ghana seems to have carried out her threat.

In a video she shared on social media yesterday, she claimed Twene Jonas entered the US after he had joined DJ Switch for a visit only to run on reaching there.

Fast forward, she has in a post sighted on social media revealed that she has finally reported him to the embassy and wants people to watch from now until three months time to see what would happen.

She posted: “I have officially lodged a complaint to the @Usembassyghana Now let’s all wait and see.”

See the screenshot below:

Afia Schwarzenegger

After her post, some netizens came at her saying she is pissed because Twene Jonas’ insults really got to her.

Celebrated broadcaster Nana Yaa Brefo who chanced upon Afia’s post commented saying she should relax because her fight with Jonas hasn’t gotten to that.

She commented under the post: “Madam relax wati it has not gotten to that pls let go”

But Afia responded saying she has already reported and nothing can change it now.

She replied: “@nanayaabrefo done n dusted onua, God in heaven is my witness..let’s see what the FBI n the @usembassyghaba does”

See screenshot below:

Also see screenshot of some comments under the post.

