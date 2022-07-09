type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAfia Schwar finally responds to Delay’s daughter Korkor
Entertainment

Afia Schwar finally responds to Delay’s daughter Korkor

By Armani Brooklyn
- Advertisement -

Afia Schwar has finally replied to Delay’s daughter, Ellen Korkor for the first time after receiving several punches from the actress over the past few weeks.

About four days ago, Ellen Korkor granted an interview with blogger Zionfelix and in the course of the interview, she made some positive remarks about Delay but she wasn’t able to weave her words well hence a grammatical error appeared in her speech.

READ ALSO: I was nobody, you made me who I am today – Afia Schwar finally expresses gratitude to Delay ( VIDEO)

Afia Schwar who adores teasing people has edited the part Ellen Korkor goofed to make a mockery out of her and her madam Delay.

Sharing the hilarious video on her IG age, she captioned it;

Apuuuuu…
Good evening my VAWULENCE committee..
She is are ampa!!!!
The confidence of an idiot aah ose “YEA”..
“SIANATION”
Kyeres3 wa dropi nkwasia slang…
Siri play me Birds of the same company slang like their boss..

READ ALSO: “I’m not afraid of Afia Schwar” – Ellen Asante Korkor warns again

Watch the video below to know more…

Subscribe to watch new videos

Ellen Korkor has solidly stood behind ever since Afia Schwar resurrected their long-standing beef.

She has vowed to presver her loyalty and alliance to Delay until the end of time therefore she won’t spare anyone who attacks or points an accusing finger to her mentor and godmother.

She will defiantly reply to Afia Schwar’s most recent attack on her and the two will diety themselves on the internet in the next few days ahead.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Saturday, July 9, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    89 %
    2.9mph
    20 %
    Sat
    79 °
    Sun
    81 °
    Mon
    80 °
    Tue
    78 °
    Wed
    79 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News