Controversial media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has descended heavily on some Ghanaians living in Germany who accosted President Akufo Addo during his official trip.

Afia Schwarzenegger in her usual way rained insults on the #FixTheCountry protestors for their attitude during President Akufo Addo’s official trip.

The outspoken personality added that their attitude is a disgrace to the President and the country.

Afia Schwar further admonished the Ghanaians living in Germany to also contribute their quota to the development of Ghana’s economy.

According to her, the attitude of Ghanaians is destroying the hard work of President Akufo Addo; she said this in relation to the Pokuase Interchange fufu seller.

Watch the video below;

It can be recalled that President Akufo Addo was accosted by some Ghanaians in Germany with #FixTheCountry chants.

In a video that has gone viral, the protestors started chanting after President Akufo Addo’s convoy arrived at the venue.

This incident happened when the President arrived at the venue where he was to deliver a speech in Düsseldorf, Germany, as part of the 75th-anniversary celebrations of North Rhine-Westphalia.