We are in a country where nothing can be hidden no matter how hard you try to cover up your traces.

It has almost become a norm that people tend to reveal the secrets of others at will and with pleasure.

Though most of the expose isn’t true yet there are points where one would get to know that have traces of truth.

The aftermath of Afia Schwar’s secret wedding comes with an allegation by a netizen who seems to know more.

According to the User in a post sighted, Afia Schwar’s newly married husband is a chief and she snatched him from someone.

Again the User alleged that the Queen of GH comedy’s wedding was scheduled for 2nd December but things got changed hence secretly tying the knot.

GhPage cannot confirm these rumours. However, it’s what they are saying and trending on social media in the wake of Afia’s wedding.

Social media is still in the wait to see the face of the man who has defied to settle down with the controversial socialite.