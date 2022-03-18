- Advertisement -

Controversial and attention-seeking Afia Schwar has made a sharp U-turn after coming under fire for supposedly receiving GHc 50,000 cedis from the Chief Of Staff, Madam Fremah Osei Opare.

It can be recalled that two days ago, angry NPP supporters dropped a press statement to express their disappointment in the chief of staff for giving out such a huge amount of money to an imbecile like Afia Schwar.

It is at the back of this name-calling and severe insults that has forced Afia Schwar to retaliate.

In a new self-made video posted on her IG page to address the pressing issues – Afia Schwar confessed that the 50k donation from the chief of staff was “Audio”.

She added that she intentionally dropped that fat lie just to make the chief of staff feel guilty.

Because she attended her funeral when her father was bedridden hence she was expecting her to also join her in bidding her late father a final goodbye.

The mother of three then descended on the NPP fanatics who insulted for nothing. Allotey Jacobs was part of the prominent people who chopped a stray bullet in the video.

Afia Schwar has been venting on the internet for the past 4 days now, when she’s done fooling, she will sit down!