The lady at the centre of almost all the fight involving some female celebrities including the likes of Afia Schwarzenegger, Akuapem Poloo, Efia Odo and others has finally broken her silence on the current fight between two celebrities.

For some weeks now, controversial Afia Schwar has been engaged in a strong fight with Kantanka presenter Mona Gucci which has opened doors for people to ask why they would be fighting and exposing each other.

One person whose name has been mentioned several times is the CEO of Pinamang cosmetics who has signed some of these celebrities as brand ambassadors for her products.

Well, after a long silence, the CEO of Pinamang cosmetics has finally broken her silence and explained why Afia Schwarzenegger is fighting Mona.

According to her, Afia Schwarzenegger came into her life as a good person but along the line, she (Afia) reported Akuapem Poloo to her saying she was speaking ill of Pinamang cosmetics and insulting her.

She went on to state that Afia requested that she sacks Poloo as an ambassador and even remembers the controversial presenter came with two lawyers so they can arrest and prosecute Akuapem Poloo.

But she failed to do Afia Schwarzenegger’s bidding but rather asked that she would call Akuapem Poloo and speak with her which she did.

Listen to the audio below:

The CEO of Pinamang cosmetic disclosed that because she failed to the bidding of Afia Schwarzenegger, that is the reason why she is launching an attack on Mona and other celebs.

She called on people to forgive her since she is the cause of all that is going on because she should have known Afia’s motive at the beginning but she ignored the signs and now this is what she is doing to tarnish her brand.

She further called on people who would be dealing with Afia to be careful with her because she is a con artist and a dangerious person.