Afia Schwar jubilates over Nana Tornado & Mzbel’s beef

- Advertisement -

Afia Schwarzenegger is currently over the moon following the social media banter between two of her sworn enemies, Nana Tornado and Mzbel.

Mzbel in a now-deleted post she made on her IG wall took a swipe at Nana Tornado, saying that he roams in other countries doing nothing beneficial unlike her who uses her time well.

The singer alleged that Nana Tornado has nothing better to do with his life than to be following other personalities around.

She went further to say that Tornado’s unstable financial stable should teach him how to shut his mouth and seek help but rather, he foes about insulting others.

Nana Tornado in a reply brought out one of Mzbel’s secrets by saying she has nothing better to do with her life than to be sleeping around with young guys.

Upon the realization that she cannot handle what is coming to her, Mzbel is said to have swiftly rushed to the DM on Nana Tornado to beg him to halt the beef.

Afia Schwarzenegger has made merry over their recent social media banter as she recounts how the two joined forces to fight against her some time ago but now, the Lord has shown himself approved as He confuses her enemies.

She claims that her God will always come to her aid and put her enemies to shame and a similar fate that will happen to anyone who plans to come against her and tarnish her image