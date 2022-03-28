- Advertisement -

Self-acclaimed queen of comedy Afia Schwarzenegger has reacted to backlash she received from Nana Tornado and some section of Ghanaians after she insulted Coded on live radio.

In her usual manner, Afia Schwarzenegger angrily questioned why Ghanaians were attacking her after she heeded to the request of Coded and insulted him.

The controversial media personality also subtly lashed out at Nana Tornado for describing Abeiku Santana as a hypocrite.

She cautioned Ghanaians to stop attacking Abeiku Santana and asked if Coded of 4×4 fame was perturbed after she hurled insults at him on live radio.

ALSO READ: Nana Tornado slams Abeiku Santana for allowing Afia Schwar disrespect Coded

Afia Schwar further explained how the musician contacted her to insult him for his new music to go viral.

Watch the video below;

It can be recalled that Afia Schwarzenneger rained insults on Coded in an interview with Abeiku Santana on live radio.

Afia Schwar claimed she doesn’t know any stupid and foolish musician called Coded and advised him to pursue another career.

This action infuriated Nana Tornado who called out Abeiku Santana for allowing Afia Schwar to disrespect Coded.

Nana Tornado, who is a former best friend of Afia Schwar ordered Abeiku Santana to apologise to Coded for his unprofessional attitude towards him.

This genesis of this banter between these personalities started after Afia Schwar revealed that Coded contacted her to make his new song dubbed ‘Dada Damoase’ trend but was unable to pay the amount she charged him.

Coded confirmed the allegations and explained why he contacted the controversial comedienne in the first place.