type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAfia Schwar lambast Nana Tornado for attacking Abeiku Santana
Entertainment

Afia Schwar lambast Nana Tornado for attacking Abeiku Santana

By Lizbeth Brown
Afia Schwarzenegger talking
- Advertisement -

Self-acclaimed queen of comedy Afia Schwarzenegger has reacted to backlash she received from Nana Tornado and some section of Ghanaians after she insulted Coded on live radio.

In her usual manner, Afia Schwarzenegger angrily questioned why Ghanaians were attacking her after she heeded to the request of Coded and insulted him.

The controversial media personality also subtly lashed out at Nana Tornado for describing Abeiku Santana as a hypocrite.

She cautioned Ghanaians to stop attacking Abeiku Santana and asked if Coded of 4×4 fame was perturbed after she hurled insults at him on live radio.

ALSO READ: Nana Tornado slams Abeiku Santana for allowing Afia Schwar disrespect Coded

Afia Schwar further explained how the musician contacted her to insult him for his new music to go viral.

Watch the video below;

Subscribe to watch new videos

It can be recalled that Afia Schwarzenneger rained insults on Coded in an interview with Abeiku Santana on live radio.

Afia Schwar claimed she doesn’t know any stupid and foolish musician called Coded and advised him to pursue another career.

This action infuriated Nana Tornado who called out Abeiku Santana for allowing Afia Schwar to disrespect Coded.

Nana Tornado, who is a former best friend of Afia Schwar ordered Abeiku Santana to apologise to Coded for his unprofessional attitude towards him.

This genesis of this banter between these personalities started after Afia Schwar revealed that Coded contacted her to make his new song dubbed ‘Dada Damoase’ trend but was unable to pay the amount she charged him.

Coded confirmed the allegations and explained why he contacted the controversial comedienne in the first place.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, March 28, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    79 %
    4.8mph
    20 %
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News