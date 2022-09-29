type here...
Afia Schwar leaks audio of Maa Linda’s daughter allegedly confirming doing hookup

By Armani Brooklyn
Afia Schwar, Linda Osei and Rocklyn
Recall that about a week ago, Afia Schwar alleged in a video that Maa Linda’s presenter daughter, Rocklyn, is an upgraded prostitute who does hookup to survive.

As alleged by Afia Schwar, Rocklyn is part of the big-time hookup girls in Kumasi who sleeps with men to survive.

Maa Linda and her daughter came out to deny the allegations but a new audio that has landed on the internet confirms Afia Schwar’s accusations.

In this wild audio that has given Afia Schwar and Maa Linda’s beef a new twist, a friend believed to be Rocklyn’s friend in the hook-up business sent a voice note to the radio presnter to be very careful because all eyes are on her now following Afia Schwar’s accusations.

In Rocklyn’s reply to her friend whose name has been given as Sarpongmaa – She claimed that she has even stopped the hookup business because she was nearly caught by her boyfriend some time ago and that nearly led to the collapse of their affair.

Afia Schwar is currently in a comfortable lead although reports on the internet suggest that she planned with Sarpongmaa to set Rocklyn up and she unknowingly fell into their trap as they hoped for.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:Ghpage

