Afia Schwar leaks audio of Pinamang CEO exposing ZionFelix’s evil plot against her

Ghanaian contentious media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger is ready to go the extreme to expose the true character of the CEO of Pinamang Cosmetics.

In another audio leak shared by Afia Schwar on her Instagram page, Pinamang CEO is heard making a wild allegation against blogger ZionFelix and Mzbel.

According to her in the audio, ZionFelix teamed up with singer and media character Mzbel to destroy her brand but it failed, To add, she said that the former is very wicked.

After ZionFelix had failed in his plot with Mzbel to bring her down, he started to post Pinamang Cosmetics products on his 1.4M Instagram account, Pinamang CEO said.

Knowing well the evil plot of the blogger, Pinamang CEO threatened to deal with him to the last drop of her blood.

LISTEN TO THE AUDIO BELOW;

Pinamang cosmetics exposes ZionFelix pic.twitter.com/6ovVDj8qNl — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) December 3, 2020

