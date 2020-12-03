type here...
Afia Schwar leaks audio of Pinamang Cosmetics begging her to promote her products

By Mr. Tabernacle
Afia Schwar and Pinamang Cosmetics
Afia Schwar and Pinamang Cosmetics
Afia Schwar has finally released an audio recording of the CEO of Pinamang Cosmetics crying and begging her to promote her products for her.

In the leaked audio, Pinamang is heard pleading with controversial media figure, Afia Schwar to help her with an auditor who’ll aid in checking the new stocks at the warehouse.

She again told Afia to take a video of the stocks and share online for people to see there are more goods in for purchasing, either by wholesale or retail.

However, Afia has threatened to reveal all the secrets of the CEO of Pinamang Cosmetics to the public because her kindness has been taken for granted.

Afia took to social media to leak the audio with a long message attached, read below;

Madam
These tears moved me to help you…
You were quick to release my response to this audio..but didn’t tell the world the number of times you wake me at dawn to cry on fone to help you sell those Fake products.
YOU DIDN’T TELL THE WORLD WHAT YOUR FAKE PRODUCT DID TO MY SKIN .
Madam As at now,you still OWE me money for work I did for you..yet you are calling people, discussing me n calling me names…Calling me a bluff,let me ask you how did FDA approved that Nonesense you are selling??
How many of your brand ambassadors do all the things you were requesting me to do for you??? BUT I do it wholeheartedly with my own fuel.
I practically run your shop n day to day activities for you yet you also want to drag me thru the mud..
By the time I am done with you and your FAKE products that damages skin..you will know who to mess with.
Call @amgmedikal and his wife @fellamakafui n tell them what you told me about them and her pregnancy be4 I do it publicly ..
Whiles you are at it…Call Bullet n tell him what you said about him,Wendy Shay and Fantana and how they were begging you to sign them for only 2000 ghc…sorry i have the Audio Bullet sent you so I will post shortly !!!
UNGRATEFUL BITCH.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Afia-Pinanmang1
Afia-Pinanmang1

LISTEN TO THE AUDIO BELOW;

Recall, months back, Afia Schwar threatened to sue Pinamang Cosmetics after a voice note popped up where Afia was begging the owner of Pinamang Cosmetics to sign her on as a brand ambassador.

Listen to another audio Afia Leaked where Pinamang cosmetics was talking about Efia Odo and other celebs;

Source:GHPAGE

