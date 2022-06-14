type here...
Afia Schwar leaves Ghana amidst beef with Chairman Wontumi

By Armani Brooklyn
Afa Scywar has shared a new video of herself leaving Ghana amidst her bloodshed beef with Chairman Wontumi and lawyer Maurice Ampaw.

According to a majority of Ghanaians who have come across this video of Afia Schwar leaving the borders of Ghana, the loudmouth comedienne is trying to escape Chairman Wontumi’s Ghc 2 million defamation saga.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwar did not visit Nogopko shrine – Fetish priest reveals

This follows after Lawyer Maurice Ampaw categorically stated during an interview on OKAY FM that he has tried his possible serve Afia Schwar the court’s summons but she has been laying hide and seek with him.

In this new video from the camp of daredevil Afia Schwar, she was rocking all pink apparel with matching crocs alongside a pink bag.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwar speaks for the first time after her alleged arrest

She danced a while in the video and later flaunted her wealth by showing some euro notes.

The caption she attached to the video reads;

If you didn’t get the memo… read this
#queenofcomedygh?
#onyamekala
#onyamehighlyinvolved
#beautywithbrains
In my Queendom
Shop my look @poksluxuryshopper

Earlier yesterday, Afia Afia Schwarzenegger shared a photo online suggesting she has visited the Nogokpo shrine to settle her issues with Chairman Wontumi.

It succeeded days after she invoked curses with white eggs and Schnapps on the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP and his lawyer Maurice Ampaw who have sued her for defamation of character.

Afia Schwar claims to have once dated Chairman Wontumi during her renewed social media feud with Delay. In one of her rants, she alleged that the political bigwig farts when ejaculating during sex.

    Source:Ghpage

