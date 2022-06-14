- Advertisement -

Afa Scywar has shared a new video of herself leaving Ghana amidst her bloodshed beef with Chairman Wontumi and lawyer Maurice Ampaw.

According to a majority of Ghanaians who have come across this video of Afia Schwar leaving the borders of Ghana, the loudmouth comedienne is trying to escape Chairman Wontumi’s Ghc 2 million defamation saga.

This follows after Lawyer Maurice Ampaw categorically stated during an interview on OKAY FM that he has tried his possible serve Afia Schwar the court’s summons but she has been laying hide and seek with him.

In this new video from the camp of daredevil Afia Schwar, she was rocking all pink apparel with matching crocs alongside a pink bag.

She danced a while in the video and later flaunted her wealth by showing some euro notes.

The caption she attached to the video reads;

If you didn’t get the memo… read this

