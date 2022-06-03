- Advertisement -

Controversial media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has mocked her arch-enemy Delay, after she broke down on live radio.

According to Afia Schwar, she is not ready to back down from this scuffle and is in full gear to take it to the next level.

In a video she shared on her Instagram page, Afia Schwar wrote; “Don’t start what you can’t finish and play victim. Any day you want to try me, read about the eagle”.

This comes after Delay broke down in tears on live radio over the incessant attacks and bullying she gets from Afia Schwarzenegger.

Delay asserted that she is fed up with the back and forth and cannot comprehend why she is constantly being attacked after giving Afia Schwar life.

Afia Schwar’s video trolling Delay have garnered some reactions from followers. Read some comments below;

obaapa.agartha wrote; “The thing is if you can’t finish don’t start”.

donkomiriam2 added; “That’s how manipulators behave, ignorance has destroyed so many people”.

mzselase stated; “Madame you talk too much, always fighting people who have been good to you before. Why can’t you keep mute and ignore certain things at times”.

linscottbons commented; “What pains me is that all these curses will go down to your children. You are just a cursed soul”.

nanaadwoa.kanto also added; “Don’t think you have won, it is only strong people that cry to let go pain. To call someone barren is too much of a word. Unless you are not the real mother of your children because if you really are a mother the you will know that it is only God that gives children, not you or anybody”.