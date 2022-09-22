- Advertisement -

Maa Linda has accused Afia Schwar of murdering her father who died on 17th January 2022.

According to Maa Linda who is currently beefing Afia Schwar, the comedienne should be held responsible for her father’s death because she played a role in the old man’s demise.

In a trending video, Maa Linda accused Afia Schwar of drawing blood from his father’s body and using it for tea afterwards when he was alive and that contributed to his death.

Aside from these hefty accusations, Maa Linda also claimed that Afia Schwar’s father’s body is lying inside her room – She eats, sells some and uses the rest for rituals.

These incriminating comments from Maa Linda is a reply to Afia Schwar’s claims that her daughters are prostitutes.

For some days now, there has been a brutal banter between the two controversial ladies dragging themselves and exposing each other’s secrets.

Alot of social media users who have come across Maa Linda’s video have detected the lies in her inconsequential submissions.

It’s clear her lies are fueled by the fact that Afia Schwar has succeeded in making her kids unpopular with her asahwo tag.

