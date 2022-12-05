type here...
Afia Schwar is now “Ghana’s most wanted” – Maurice Ampaw

By Kweku Derrick
The private legal practitioner and lawyer for Chairman Wontumi has declared Afia Schwarzenegger “Ghana’s most wanted” following a bench warrant issued for her arrest.

This follows her conviction for contempt with a fine of GH¢60,000 and a 10-day jail sentence by the Tema High Court.

Maurice Ampaw in an interview on Movement TV revealed that his team has handed over the warrant to all security patrol teams in the country to ensure Afia is arrested immediately she’s spotted within or along the borders of Ghana.

He also cautioned the public against harboring Afia Schwarzenegger, noting that any such individual would face the full rigorous of the law when caught.

Meanwhile, Chairman Wontumi, who’s the Ashanti Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has offered to reward anyone who can divulge information leading to the arrest of Afia Schwarzenegger with an amount of GH¢5,000.

As it stands now, Afia Schwar has not begun her jail term as she’s currently out of the country, with her last location known to be in Turkey where she visited for a hair transplant.

    Source:GHPage

