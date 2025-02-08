type here...
Afia Schwar Praises Mahama For The Cancellation Of Nurses’ Feeding Allowance

By Mzta Churchill

Controversial media personality, Afia Schwar has heaped praises on the first gentleman of Ghana, President John Mahama.

This comes after the minister of education, Haruna Iddrisu, whilst speaking to heads of colleges in Ghana disclosed that plans are far advanced towards the cancelation of feeding teachers and nursing trainees.

The minister in his submission disclosed that there is no sense in feeding adults in the tertiary institutions.

Reacting to this, Afia Schwar has praised the NDC government for their intention to cancel the feeding of nursing and teacher trainees.

Just like the minister of education, Afia, whilst speaking in a self-recorded video stated that it makes no sense for the government to feed adults all in the name of education.

After all, according to Afia Schwar, the nurses use their money on their boyfriends and other irrelevant things.

