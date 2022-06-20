type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAfia Schwar reacts to allegations of sleeping with a dog
Entertainment

Afia Schwar reacts to allegations of sleeping with a dog

By Armani Brooklyn
Afia Schwar reacts to allegations of sleeping with a dog
Afia Schwar reacts to allegations of sleeping with a dog
- Advertisement -

It appears lawyer Maurice Ampaw has been vindicated of his claims that actress and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has had sexual intercourse with a dog.

This follows a leaked audio tape going viral on social media, which is said to be the voice of Diamond Appiah snitching on her best friend over her issues with Chairman Wontumi and the lawyer.

In the secret audio that has surfaced, Diamond Appiah could be heard labelling Afia Schwarzenegger as a joke for invoking curses on her titled floor at home.

READ ALSO: ‘Afia Schwar slept with a Dog’ – Diamond Appiah snitches on best friend

Diamond deciphered what Afia Schwarzenegger said in her video and concluded that she did not deny Lawyer Ampaw’s claim that she slept with a dog but instead twisted her words to make it seem so.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwar shares barefoot video of her at Nogokpo shrine

Listen to the audio below

Subscribe to watch new videos

Well, in the middle of the brewing beef between Afia Schwar and Diamond Appiah, the loudmouth comedinne who’s currently outside the country has dropped a new chilling video of herself to notify critics that she doesn’t care about the ongoing name and reputation tarnishing.

Literally, Afia Schwar is trying to tell the attackers clamouring for her disgrace that she doesn’t care although she’s currently No.1 on the trends list after Nana Tornado dropped Diamond Appiah’s audio a few hours ago.

She simply captioned her video as “We outside”

We are hopeful that at the appropriate time, Afia Schwar will properly smear pepper on Diamond Appiah for either telling lies or dropping her deep secret on the internet but before then, watch the video below to brace yourself for the main event.

Chairman Wontumi and Lawyer Maurice Ampaw will have a break now since Diamond Appiah has taken over the beef with Afia Schwar with her okro mouth.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, June 20, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    89 %
    2.6mph
    75 %
    Mon
    79 °
    Tue
    81 °
    Wed
    79 °
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    79 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News